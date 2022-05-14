Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday morning.

Jacinda Ardern (Source: Getty)

She has been in isolation since Sunday, May 8, after her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive.

"The Prime Minister has been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive last night and a clear positive this morning on a RAT test. At this stage her symptoms are moderate," the Prime Minister's Office said in a media release.

"As a result the Prime Minister will be required to isolate until the morning of Saturday 21 May. She will not be in Parliament this week for the release of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan this coming Monday or for the Budget on Thursday. Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Prime Minister will undertake what duties she can remotely this week, but Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will take the post-cabinet press conference on Monday 16 May."

Ardern said: “This is a milestone week for the Government and I’m gutted I can’t be there for it."

“Our emissions reduction plan set’s the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system.

“But as I said earlier in the week isolating with Covid-19 is a very Kiwi experience this year and my family is no different."

The Prime Minister said in an Instagram post with a positive RAT that "despite best efforts, unfortunately I’ve joined the rest of my family and have tested positive for Covid-19".

"We’ve been isolating since Sunday when Clarke first tested positive. Neve tested positive on Wednesday and I returned a weak positive last night and a strong one this morning. There are so many important things happening for the Government this week - the release of our Emissions Reduction Plan on Monday and the Budget on Thursday. I’m gutted to miss being there in person, but will be staying in close touch with the team and sharing some reckons from here," she said.

"To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with Covid, I hope you take good care of yourselves!"