The four people who died in a fatal crash near Whakatāne on Sunday have been named by police.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene on Tāneatua Road, Tāneatua at around 3pm on Sunday.

Three adults and an infant died at the scene of the crash.

They were Shannon Regina Mahaki, 32; Ngatokorima Robert Armstrong Tawhi, 29; Ashleigh-Jade Rogers, 26; and Te Uira Wright, 8 months.

Police say inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.