Council votes to replace Hamilton street, park with Māori names

The names of colonial soldiers will be removed from a street and a park in Hamilton’s East and replaced with te reo Māori names.

A Hamilton East street and park have been renamed (Source: Te Karere)

The city council community committee voted on Tuesday night, where it was decided that Von Tempsky Street would become Putikitiki Street and Dawson Park would become Te Wehenga Park.

Twelve committee members voted in favour of the changes.

It comes after growing debate in recent years for the city to revisit street names honouring colonial figures who had played a role in land confiscations from Māori.

ADVERTISEMENT

Von Tempsky Street had been named after Gustavus Ferdinand von Tempsky, a Prussian who was part of British colonial forces that fought in Waikato during the land wars there. Dawson Park was named after British soldier Captain Thomas Dawson.

Around 1.2 million acres was lost to Waikato in the land wars.

Taitimu Maipi, Waikato Tainui elder, celebrated the name change. He told Te Karere the soldiers had been associated with those who killed Māori and confiscated their whenua.

“It’s about time, it’s a long time coming,” Maipi said.

The name Putikitiki refers to an area behind Hamilton East School which was part of the Putikitiki block that Ngaati Parekirangi, a sub-tribe of Ngaati Wairere, occupied prior to 1864.

READ MORE: British naval captain's statue in Hamilton removed

Te Wehenga meanwhile, is the historic Ngaati Parekirangi – Ngaati Haanui urupā (burial ground) which the council said was destroyed following a road cutting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mark Bunting, committee chair councillor, said the case for change with the names had been “well made” and was supported by mana whenua along with the Hamilton East School, street residents and businesses.

“We've approved the street and park renaming, but it isn’t erasing our history.

“The way we’re sharing our history and acknowledging our past is changing around the world. It’s a positive thing and this is part of the journey we have been on to enhance the wellbeing of all Hamiltonians.”

As part of the decision, the council said interpretive signage and inclusive storytelling would also be part of the communication plan to support the name changes.