Unrestrained 4-year-old in car during Taupō 'hit and run' crash

Police say they have located four young people involved in a 'hit and run' in Taupō on Saturday, including a four-year-old child that was unrestrained at the time of the crash.

A 17-year-old driver, two 16 year olds and the four-year-old child were travelling in a Nissan Bluebird, from Napier to Taupō.

A police unit spotted the car as it arrived in Taupō and signalled for it to stop around 6.15pm, however, police say it fled from the officers.

During the chase, the car was driven along the footpath on Lake Terrace while overtaking other vehicles.

Just before 6.30pm, police received information the car had collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Kaimanawa Street and Te Heuehu Street.

Inspector Chris Summerville said the collision injured the elderly driver of the other vehicle.

"The Nissan has then allegedly left the crash site, and our staff have successfully located it on Rickit Street at which time we came to learn the ages of those in the vehicle, and the fact the young child had travelled a significant distance and been in a crash - all while unrestrained," said Summerville.

"This is certainly a situation where there could have been a more serious outcome.

"We are alarmed at both the dangerous nature of the driving and the fact a very young child was in the car and not secured in a car seat."

He said Taupō Police located a car seat and drove the four-year-old to Rotorua to reunite the child with whānau.

The 17-year-old driver has been charged with offences including reckless driving, failing to stop to ascertain injury, failing to stop when followed by red and blue flashing lights and possession of an offensive weapon.

He is due to appear in the Rotorua Youth Court next week.