Saturday's Wellington firearms incidents gang-related - police

Police believe Saturday's Wellington firearms incidents, which led to seven arrests, are gang-related.

Inspector Warwick McKee said the investigation into the incidents - one on Dixon Street in central Wellington and Tremewan Street in Tawa - are continuing.

“Firearms incidents are relatively rare in Wellington, and distressing to our communities when they do occur," he said.

“Police investigations staff are now working to determine the circumstances of the incidents ahead of bringing formal charges against the people arrested, who remain in custody."

He didn't rule out police making further arrests.

Two people were critically injured after the incidents. McKee said they remained in Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

A firearm was also recovered on Saturday morning after police stopped a vehicle of interest travelling north on State Highway 59 in Paremata.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the shooting in Dixon Street yesterday morning," McKee said.

People with information are asked to call 105 and quote case number 220423/8189.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.