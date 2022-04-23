7 arrested, gun recovered after Wellington firearms incidents

Seven people were arrested after two people were critically injured in two firearms incidents in Wellington on Saturday morning, police said.

The incidents, one in the central city and another in Tawa, are believed to be linked, police said.

Police said two people were transported to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

A large section of Dixon Street remained closed as scene examinations took place.

At 7.30am, police stopped a vehicle of interest travelling north on State Highway 59 in Paremata.

"Five people from the vehicle were arrested and a firearm was recovered," Inspector Warwick McKee said.

"Police believe that these were not random attacks."

Anyone with information that could help police were asked to call 105 and quote event number P050338863.

