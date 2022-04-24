Mystics crush crosstown rival Stars with record-equalling win

Source: 1News

A relentless Mystics outfit have pummelled their crosstown rivals, claiming a record-equalling 68-44 win over the Stars in the ANZ Premiership.

Grace Nweke stretches to secure a feed against the Stars.

Grace Nweke stretches to secure a feed against the Stars. (Source: Photosport)

Sunday's 24-goal gap ties the Mystics' club record for biggest ever winning margin with young star Grace Nweke leading the way with 59 goals from 66 attempts.

The defending champions built a seven-goal lead in the first quarter with a hot start to the contest, managing to double that lead by halftime as time and time again Pete Toeava found Nweke with pinpoint feeds.

At the other end, Phoenix Karaka and Sulu Fitzpatrick forced errors in the Stars' attack with the Mystics racking up nine intercepts throughout the game.

The Stars weren't helped by an off-night from Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson who finished 13-from-21 before she was substituted off late in the third quarter.

The result sees the Mystics go to the top of table with a record of five wins and two losses, three points clear of the Central Pulse who earlier Sunday took down the Mainland Tactix.

The Stars sit fourth in the competition eight points back from the Mystics, but have two games in hand.

Netball

Popular Stories

1

Person has died in Palmerston North speedway crash

2

Pitbull attacks and kills spaniel in Tairāwhiti, owner flees scene

3

Tyson Fury knocks out Dillian Whyte, then announces retirement

4

An exclusive look at NZ's largest dam to be built in decades

5

Police name 4 teens killed in horror Invercargill crash

Latest Stories

Crusaders shake off rust to put Rebels to sword

The Blackball black hole - locked down in the West Coast bush

Person has died in Palmerston North speedway crash

Mission to restore history in Central Otago villages

Police name 4 teens killed in horror Invercargill crash

Related Stories

Steel score incredible comeback victory over Pulse

Hopes NZ men's domestic netball match catalyst for future

Covid forces third ANZ Premiership postponement this round

New co-captain Metuarau jokes 'no beef' with mum coaching Pulse