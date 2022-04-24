Mystics crush crosstown rival Stars with record-equalling win

A relentless Mystics outfit have pummelled their crosstown rivals, claiming a record-equalling 68-44 win over the Stars in the ANZ Premiership.

Grace Nweke stretches to secure a feed against the Stars. (Source: Photosport)

Sunday's 24-goal gap ties the Mystics' club record for biggest ever winning margin with young star Grace Nweke leading the way with 59 goals from 66 attempts.

The defending champions built a seven-goal lead in the first quarter with a hot start to the contest, managing to double that lead by halftime as time and time again Pete Toeava found Nweke with pinpoint feeds.

At the other end, Phoenix Karaka and Sulu Fitzpatrick forced errors in the Stars' attack with the Mystics racking up nine intercepts throughout the game.

The Stars weren't helped by an off-night from Silver Ferns shooter Maia Wilson who finished 13-from-21 before she was substituted off late in the third quarter.

The result sees the Mystics go to the top of table with a record of five wins and two losses, three points clear of the Central Pulse who earlier Sunday took down the Mainland Tactix.

The Stars sit fourth in the competition eight points back from the Mystics, but have two games in hand.