Dunn's precision leads Pulse to commanding win over Tactix

The Central Pulse have gone back to the top of the table in the ANZ Premiership after a convincing 58-41 win over the Mainland Tactix, led by the shooting of Aliyah Dunn.

Aliyah Dunn takes a shot against the Tactix. (Source: Photosport)

Dunn finished the game 43-from-46 at goal shoot with Tiana Metuarau chipping in a further 13 goals from her 16 attempts. Amelia Walsmley added the final two goals in a brief appearance in the third quarter.

The two sides were locked in a tight contest in the first quarter, trading the lead multiple times before the Pulse edged ahead 12-11 at the first break.

That lead extended to 26-22 at the half despite the Tactix's defensive end proving to be a pain for the Pulse with seven intercepts.

However, the Mainland shooting duo of Ellie Bird and Te Paea Selby-Rickit had seven missed shots in the first half alone in comparison to Dunn and Metuarau who only missed one.

The Pulse again extended their lead in the third quarter, outscoring the Tactix 13 to 11 before the match blew out in the fourth on the back of some staunch defence from the Central side.

The win puts the Pulse back at the top of the competition ladder with their fourth win from seven matches in this disrupted season, although the rest of the comeptition has at least a game in hand to catch them - including the Northern Mystics who are on the same points.

The Mystics play the Stars on Sunday afternoon with a chance to do just that.