2 injured as helicopter sent to Bay of Plenty crash

Two people have been injured in a Bay of Plenty crash which briefly left part of State Highway 36 closed in Ngawaro.

St John say a helicopter was sent to the scene of the single vehicle crash which happened just before 2pm.

According to St John, one patient in serious condition has been taken to Rotorua Hospital and one patient in moderate condition was taken to Tauranga Hospital.

SunLive is reporting the crash involved a house bus.

FINAL UPDATE 3:05PM

SH36 Ngawaro is now fully CLEAR. Thank you for being patient, have a good afternoon. ^LZ https://t.co/IOC758Aqwo — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) April 24, 2022

The road was closed for a time but has now reopened.