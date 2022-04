A pedestrian critically injured after being hit by a cat in Timaru earlier this month has died of his injuries.

Neville Crawford, 69, was hit by a car on Stafford Street at around 6.50pm on Thursday, April 7, police said.

He was transported to Christchurch Hospital, where he died of his injuries on Thursday evening.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.