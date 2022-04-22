Man in serious condition after alleged Whanganui assault

Police are seeking witnesses after an alleged assault in Whanganui on Saturday that left a man in a serious condition.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said they were called to the area around Victoria Avenue and Taupo Quay at about 2am after reports the man had been assaulted.

A 23-year-old man was found nearby and taken into custody, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said charges against the 23-year-old were being considered.

The injured man is in Wellington Hospital.

Anyone who might have seen the incident is asked to call 105, quoting event number P050338254.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

