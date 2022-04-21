Police investigation continues after 'incident' in Shannon

Police are appealing for help as they continue investigating an incident in the Horowhenua town of Shannon which left a man hospitalised on Wednesday.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The man was found injured at the Four Square on Plimmer Terrace - however, police do not believe this is where he was injured.

He was transported to Palmerston North Hospital shortly after 6.30pm with moderate injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says police are continuing to speak with a number of witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are also seeking sightings from the public of a man walking along the side of the road about 1km north of Shannon between 5.30-6.30pm yesterday."

"We do not believe there is any particular risk to residents in Shannon, as this appears to have been an isolated incident."

A scene examination is ongoing today.