Police investigation continues after 'incident' in Shannon

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for help as they continue investigating an incident in the Horowhenua town of Shannon which left a man hospitalised on Wednesday.

A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

The man was found injured at the Four Square on Plimmer Terrace - however, police do not believe this is where he was injured.

He was transported to Palmerston North Hospital shortly after 6.30pm with moderate injuries.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dave Thompson says police are continuing to speak with a number of witnesses.

"We are also seeking sightings from the public of a man walking along the side of the road about 1km north of Shannon between 5.30-6.30pm yesterday."

"We do not believe there is any particular risk to residents in Shannon, as this appears to have been an isolated incident."

A scene examination is ongoing today.

New ZealandManawatu-Wanganui

Popular Stories

1

Unvaccinated New Zealand residents stuck overseas

2

10,294 new Covid cases on Thursday, 18 deaths reported

3

Police seek out drone owner after body found on West Coast

4

Auckland's April Lotto hot-streak continues

5

New photo of Queen Elizabeth marks her 96th birthday

Latest Stories

Woman charged over Hamilton Kmart assault

10,294 new Covid cases on Thursday, 18 deaths reported

Ardern and NZ trade delegation touch down in Japan

Tyson Fury denies links with man wanted by US authorities

Little hits back at criticism of $1.9b mental health funding

Related Stories

Good as Gold: Manawatū woman helps kids reach their potential

350 vehicles, trailers stolen in Manawatū this year

Commercial building in Levin engulfed in flames

Defence Force fined after soldiers injured using molotov cocktails