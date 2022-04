A seriously injured man has been transported from Shannon to Palmerston North Hospital on Wednesday night after an incident.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

It follows what police described as "an incident" in the Horowhenua town that was reported to officers at 6.30pm.

Police said in a statement that inquiries in to the incident are ongoing and cordons are in place.

St John told 1News they can’t release any information on this yet.

More to come.