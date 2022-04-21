Pensioner pushing walking frame to raise money for charity

Who could forget the heroic efforts of Captain Tom, the ex-British Army officer who raised almost NZ$60 million for the UK’s NHS by walking lengths of his backyard over lockdown?

Now a Christchurch pensioner wants to follow in his footsteps by pushing his walking frame over 90 days to raise money for charity.

Captain Tom Moore, who was from Marston Moretaine in Bedfordshire, raised almost NZD$60 million (£29 million) in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic by walking laps of his garden. He was 100 when he sadly died last year of Covid.

Ron Towner, 89, was inspired by Moore's efforts and on Thursday was off around the block as he started his own 90-day effort.

A walker, with a walker, Towner reasoned that if he was going out for a jaunt, he might as well make it worthwhile.

"If i'm going to do this every day, why don't I turn it into making money for somebody, and that's what I did," he told Seven Sharp.

Like Captain Tom, Towner is ex-British military, the RAF, so it's of little surprise his charity of choice is aviation-related.

Airman Ron is hoping to raise $90,000 in 90 days for charity Canterbury West Coast Air Rescue Trust - money the trust needs, desperately.

"We need to raise $6 million a year to keep us going, and with Covid, that's limited to the amount of money that's coming in," chief crew member Rick Knight said.

The 90-day marathon will lead up to Ron's 90th birthday, although he hasn't made any plans yet. But he has created a Givealittle page for those who want to donate.