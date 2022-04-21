Paper plane pros representing NZ at world championship

Two young Aucklanders are soaring off to Austria next month for the world's largest paper plane world championship.

Dan Kingsley and Bailey Parsons beat 15 other finalists to represent New Zealand in the second Red Bull Paper Wings Championship.

Parsons told Seven Sharp he signed up for the competition while "procrastinating uni work".

"Just gave it a crack and then threw 39 metres, ended up going to Auckland and sort of hit like a train, I guess."

Kingsley said his interest in paper planes "started off as an excuse to spend some time with my mates".

"Within a week, it was 'oh God, I'm going to Austria'," he said.

"It kind of escalated very quickly."

Kingsley said being named some of the best paper plane throwers in the country felt "stupid" and "ridiculous".

"We have to explain it as a joke."

Parsons said he'll "give [the competition] another crack in two years".

"If we embarrass ourselves, we might not come back," Kingsley added.