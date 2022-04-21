Man who ‘rammed police car’ in Timaru taken into custody

A man has been taken into custody following an incident which saw a police car rammed by another vehicle in central Timaru on Thursday morning.

Police say they had received multiple reports of a black Holden Commodore "being driven in a dangerous manner throughout Timaru".

Further reports were received as officers attempted to locate the car.

A police patrol car was searching for the vehicle in Parkside when it was rammed by the vehicle, after which it fled at high speed.

Police staff were uninjured in the incident. However, the vehicle sustained minor damage.

The vehicle was then seen travelling west at high speed through the intersection between Arthur Street and Theodosia Street at around 11.45am, where it collided with another car travelling north.

The occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital but were not badly injured in the crash.

A 34-year-old man has been taken into custody, where he is facing "multiple, serious charges".

Police have thanked the members of the public who called police to report the unsafe driving which "allowed our staff to respond promptly".

Anyone who witnesses unsafe driving has been advised to phone police immediately.