Australian PM candidate Albanese tests positive for Covid

Source: 1News

Australian Labor leader Anthony Albanese has on Thursday afternoon tested positive for Covid-19, meaning a week off from campaigning ahead of the federal election next month.

Anthony Albanese.

Anthony Albanese. (Source: Getty)

"Following a routine PCR test this afternoon ahead of interstate travel to Western Australia, I have returned a positive result for Covid this evening," Albanese said in a statement.

"I will be isolating at home in Sydney for the next 7 days and will continue to follow health guidelines and advice.

"While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative Prime Minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians."

Albanese said he is "feeling so far - and thank everyone for their well wishes".

His rival in the election, Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison, contracted Covid-19 in March.

The Australian federal election will be held on May 21.

WorldAustraliaCovid-19

Popular Stories

1

NZ Qantas flight crews building 'blanket forts' to sleep on planes

2

New photo of Queen Elizabeth marks her 96th birthday

3

Global Covid-19 cases down by 24% last week

4

Doctors noticing rise in concern over vaccine side effects

5

Auckland's April Lotto hot-streak continues

Latest Stories

All Black Clarke says ex-7s star Warbrick 'suits' NRL switch

Global Covid-19 cases down by 24% last week

Australian PM candidate Albanese tests positive for Covid

Video: Greymouth shop submerged as nearby creek's banks burst

Two tours in WW2 remembered by 101-year-old in Anzac service

Related Stories

Global Covid-19 cases down by 24% last week

NZ Qantas flight crews building 'blanket forts' to sleep on planes

Family films as great white shark lunges, bites at boat in WA

Opinion: First Australian leaders debate a lacklustre affair