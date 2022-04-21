Australian PM candidate Albanese tests positive for Covid

Australian Labor leader Anthony Albanese has on Thursday afternoon tested positive for Covid-19, meaning a week off from campaigning ahead of the federal election next month.
"Following a routine PCR test this afternoon ahead of interstate travel to Western Australia, I have returned a positive result for Covid this evening," Albanese said in a statement.
"I will be isolating at home in Sydney for the next 7 days and will continue to follow health guidelines and advice.
"While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative Prime Minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians."
Albanese said he is "feeling so far - and thank everyone for their well wishes".
His rival in the election, Liberal Party leader Scott Morrison, contracted Covid-19 in March.
The Australian federal election will be held on May 21.