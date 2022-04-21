Allegations of mistreatment extended to other megachurches

More allegations of mistreatment of megachurch interns and volunteers are emerging - this time at other big churches.

They spoke to 1News after Wellington-based ARISE launched an independent external review into issues there.

One former intern at C3 Auckland, part of an international network of churches founded by Kiwi Phil Pringle, told 1News they were worked so hard in their internship they were "on the brink of a mental breakdown".

These internships would involve paid study, unpaid volunteering - which some said was up to 50 hours a week - and then having to earn money on top of that to live in - anything a student loan could not cover.

Another former intern, Edd Coomber, described his experience at a C3 church conference.

"I just remember it got to the point where me and a few fellow interns were literally losing it to the point where we were laughing hysterically because we were so exhausted and so fatigued," he said.

1News has spoken to dozens of people from modern Pentecostal churches around New Zealand and they all tell similar stories - they feel they have been used by big organisations with charismatic leaders, and shut out if they ever complained.

"I know of countless people who have been through the same thing. Enthusiasm to serve God and the church only to end up broken and burnt out., then they don’t want to know because you’re of no use," a former intern told 1News.

C3 Auckland paster Dean Rush spoke to 1News in an on-camera interview about the allegations, as well as the emerging stories of mistreatment of interns at other big churches.

"We're not wanting people to get burnout or hit the wall - we're trying to manage people as much as we can," he said.

"There is no way I would want our guys to think it's just a workforce."

He spoke about the work the church did in the community, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, and said internships were an opportunity for people to grow in the church.

"If people are coming forward and expressing [problems], I think we have to work on that."