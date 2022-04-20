Vehicles ordered off road in sting on illegal street racing

Police have made a number of arrests in a sting on illegal street racing in Waikato.

Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin said a number of cars were targeted in a police operation last Thursday.

Loughrin said there were several cars heavily modified to the point where they weren't safe to drive.

“For example, if you lower a vehicle this can negatively impact the vehicle’s ability to steer, brake, and corner and can have unexpected effects on these components," he said.

Loughrin said "six vehicles were ordered off the road as defective or unsafe, six further vehicles were impounded by Police and 42 infringement notices were issued."

A stolen vehicle was also recovered by police with two drivers facing drink driving charges, and one person was arrested over illegal drugs.