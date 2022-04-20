Vehicles ordered off road in sting on illegal street racing

Source: 1News

Police have made a number of arrests in a sting on illegal street racing in Waikato.

File picture.

File picture. (Source: istock.com)

Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin said a number of cars were targeted in a police operation last Thursday.

Loughrin said there were several cars heavily modified to the point where they weren't safe to drive.

“For example, if you lower a vehicle this can negatively impact the vehicle’s ability to steer, brake, and corner and can have unexpected effects on these components," he said.

Loughrin said "six vehicles were ordered off the road as defective or unsafe, six further vehicles were impounded by Police and 42 infringement notices were issued."

A stolen vehicle was also recovered by police with two drivers facing drink driving charges, and one person was arrested over illegal drugs.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Govt could be 'more aggressive' with businesses over inflation

2

Unvaccinated New Zealand residents stuck overseas

3

Doctors noticing rise in concern over vaccine side effects

4

Joseph Parker agrees to fight Tyson Fury if Whyte bout falls through

5

Opinion: Three new players pressing for All Blacks call-ups

Latest Stories

Officer used 'excessive force' in arrest where teen's wrist broken

Auckland's April Lotto hot-streak continues

Inflation leaps to 6.9%, largest movement since June 1990

Depp testifies Heard attacked him, he never hit back

Prince Harry says he has 'special relationship' with the Queen

Related Stories

Officer used 'excessive force' in arrest where teen's wrist broken

Fatal police shootings call for change in approach - Māori advocate

Man sought after teenage girl accosted in Havelock North

Father of Kaoss Price released on bail days after son shot