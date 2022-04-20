Power outage in Queenstown after lightning strike

Some Queenstown and Frankton residents are currently without power due to a large lightning strike which occurred this morning.

Queenstown, Central Otago.

By Lachie McLeod

An Aurora Energy spokesperson says “it may have reached 1000 customers or it could be more”.

They’re working to confirm whether lightning struck the lines or the transformer.

The spokesperson says they’re looking to have everything fixed by 11:15am but that could change.

Queenstown Airport and the Lakes District Hospital are in the affected area however both have generators to fall back on.

For more information about outage head to Aurora Energy website at auroraenergy.co.nz