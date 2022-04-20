Person dies in Ōtāhuhu house fire, death not suspicious - police

One person has died following a fire at a house in the Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu on Wednesday morning.

In a statement, police said emergency services responded to a residential fire at the Mangere Road address at 10.15am.

Twenty-four firefighters and six fire engines attended the blaze.

"We can now confirm a body has been located inside the house," a police spokesperson said.

No one else was injured.

Police, alongside FENZ, are working to establish the circumstances around the fire.

"While our inquiries are in their very early stages, the death is not being treated as suspicious and will be referred to the Coroner," police said in a statement.

"Our thoughts are with the person's family at this incredibly difficult time."

Roadblocks remain in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area where possible.

