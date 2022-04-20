Opinion: First Australian leaders debate a lacklustre affair

For the first time in the Australian federal election campaign, Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese have faced off.

Anthony Albanese (L) and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison react during the first leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign. (Source: Getty)

However, if you’d tuned in to see fireworks, you would’ve been left disappointed.

Morrison, the prime minister and Liberal leader and Labor leader Albanese spent 90-minutes slugging it out in front of 100 undecided voters in Brisbane, and a live TV audience on Wednesday evening.

The two tackled questions on aged care, housing and the possibility of a Federal Anti-Corruption Commission, however , it took 25-minutes for the two potential PMs to get into a spat.

Scott Morrison turned the questions on Albanese over his immigration track record, which saw the Labour leader stumbling.

However, Morrison didn’t come through without a slip up. After a question about disability support payments from a member of the public with an autistic child, Morrison responded that he’d been "blessed" not to have autistic children.

There were the usual remarks too, and the ones you’d expect if you’ve been following the campaign.

When the topic of the security of the Solomon Islands came up, Morrison accused Labor of being "on China’s side", while Albanese described it as an "outrageous slur".

Recent polling from the Guardian has shown a slight slump in personal support for Albanese, and a bump for Morrison.

However, it also showed over half of all respondents believed the Labor leader would become the next Prime Minister.

So, who won?

Wobbles aside, both leaders held their own, but if voters were looking for a clear champion, they’ll have to wait for the next debate.

However Albanese is battling to get Australians to know who he is, and what he stands for.

Wednesday night was his opportunity to leave his mark, and he failed to deliver a slam dunk against Scott Morrison.