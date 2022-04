A technical glitch is delaying the usual 1pm Covid-19 update about new cases in the community, the Ministry of Health says.

Rapid antigen test. (Source: istock.com)

The Health Ministry said it would provide an update later on Wednesday.

It did, however, have data for the number of people in hospital with Covid-19: 547 as of Wednesday. Of that group, 14 people are in ICU.

On Tuesday, 8270 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the community.