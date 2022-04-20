11,217 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, 13 deaths

There are 11,217 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health has announced on Wednesday.

A rapid antigen test (file image) (Source: Getty)

The ministry also confirmed 13 deaths.The ages of those people who have died were as follows: one person in their 40s; two in their 50s; four in their 60s; three in their 80s; and three in their 90s or older.

Five were female and eight were male.

Those who died were located in: Nelson-Marlborough (1); Auckland (1); Hutt Valley (2); Northland (1); Hawkes Bay (1); Whanganui (2); Canterbury (2); Waitemata (1); Mid-Central (1); and Taranaki (1).

Nationwide, there are 547 people in hospital with Covid-19. Of those, 14 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

The location of new community cases are: Northland (528), Waitemata (948), Auckland (762), Counties Manukau (793), Waikato (819), Bay of Plenty (482), Lakes (208), Hawke’s Bay (365), MidCentral (456), Whanganui (186), Taranaki (354), Tairāwhiti (116), Wairarapa (98), Capital and Coast (698), Hutt Valley (359), Nelson Marlborough (341), Canterbury (1,855), South Canterbury (289), Southern (1,410), West Coast (142), Unknown (8).

Sixty new cases were identified at the border overnight.

On Tuesday, 8270 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the community.

A technical glitch held up the daily 1pm Covid-19 update from the ministry by almost four hours.