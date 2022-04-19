8270 new Covid cases on Tuesday, 5 deaths reported

Source: 1News

There are 8270 new Covid-19 cases in the community, the Ministry of Health confirmed on Tuesday.

A health worker hands out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland.

A health worker hands out rapid antigen tests in Henderson, Auckland. (Source: Getty)

The ministry also announced five deaths of people with Covid-19. It takes the total number of publicly-reported deaths in people with the virus to 602 and the seven-day rolling average of deaths to 12.

Of the deaths, one person was in their 70s, three were in their 80s, and one was over 90. Two people who died were from MidCentral and one each was from Auckland, Waikato and Tairāwhiti.

Tuesday's positive cases, detected through rapid antigen tests (RATs) and PCR tests, were located in Northland (364), Waitematā (708), Auckland (597), Counties Manukau (537), Waikato (641), Bay of Plenty (360), Lakes (149), Hawke’s Bay (282), MidCentral (317), Whanganui (118), Taranaki (277), Tairāwhiti (61), Wairarapa (85), Capital and Coast (524), Hutt Valley (265), Nelson Marlborough (265), Canterbury (1,445), South Canterbury (190), Southern (989), West Coast (87).

Nine people's locations were unknown.

Tuesday's case numbers take the seven-day rolling average to 7585. That's a drop from last Tuesday's figure of 9731.

"The number of reported community cases is expected to continue to fluctuate day to day, but the overall trend remains an overall reduction in reported cases," the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of active community cases was now 53,066. These are cases that have been found in the past seven days and have not yet been classified as "recovered".

Nationwide, there are 572 people in hospital with Covid-19 and, of those, 19 people are in ICU or in a high dependency unit.

The numbers were reported over the past 24 hours.

Thirty-eight Covid-19 cases were detected at the border.

On Monday, there were 6242 new community Covid-19 cases.



