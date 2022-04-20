All Black Jack Goodhue returning at last for Crusaders

Source: 1News

All Blacks midfielder Jack Goodhue is returning to the Crusaders’ starting line-up 12 months after suffering a serious knee injury.

Jack Goodhue leaves the pitch after suffering a knee injury against the Hurricanes 12 months ago. (Source: Photosport)

Goodhue will wear the No.12 jersey and partner Braydon Ennor in the midfield against the Rebels in Melbourne on Sunday after successfully coming through a week's training following a return for his Shirley club last weekend.

Goodhue’s return is timely given All Black midfielder Anton Lienert-Brown’s shoulder injury, which will keep him out of the Ireland series in July at least.

Lock Sam Whitelock also returns from injury – a timely comeback from a finger problem following Scott Barrett’s four-week suspension.

Opinion: Three new players pressing for All Blacks call-ups

However, there is bad news too for the Crusaders, with All Blacks prop Joe Moody failing to make the four-match tour of Australia, where the Crusaders will play the Rebels, Waratahs, Force and Brumbies, due to a knee injury.

Moody sustained the injury in last weekend’s 27-23 defeat to the Blues in Christchurch.

All five Super Rugby Pacific matches this weekend will take place in Melbourne due to the competition's "super round".

Moana Pasifika’s match against the Force has been postponed due to a Covid outbreak at the Force, their fourth postponement already this season.

