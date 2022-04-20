Opinion: Three new players pressing for All Blacks call-ups

All Blacks coach Ian Foster could add up to three uncapped players to his squad for the Ireland tests in July as he seeks to build combinations with an eye on next year’s World Cup.

Stephen Perofeta must be considered New Zealand's current third best No.10 in Damian McKenzie's absence. (Source: Photosport)

The All Blacks face a demanding five-Test start to the season against Ireland and South Africa, with Stephen Perofeta giving himself every chance of being selected as first-five cover with a series of compelling performances for the Blues.

Crusaders midfielder/wing Leicester Fainga’anuku and prop Fletcher Newell are highly likely to join Perofeta.

While Perofeta, 25, has been mainly playing at fullback for the Blues, he is equally adept at first-five, as he showed when he moved there at short notice for the match against the Highlanders in Albany last month following Beauden Barrett’s late withdrawal.

With Damian McKenzie off contract and playing for Japanese club Suntory, Perofeta appears a like-for-like replacement and, apart from Richie Mo’unga at the Crusaders, there is no other New Zealand No.10 putting his hand up.

Perofeta has always been a good broken-field runner, but he’s added a consistency and toughness to his game this year that has perhaps been lacking. One could say his form has been in keeping with that of the Blues, who are on top of the Super Rugby Pacific table and looking good to stay there for the playoffs as they approach the trans-Tasman part of the competition.

Fainga’anuku, only 22, must have gone close to the All Blacks last year but he will almost certainly make it this year as a power wing or midfield option.

Julian Savea’s resurgence at the Hurricanes has sparked calls for a recall to the Test arena – he last played in 2017 before heading to France. At the age of 31, Savea’s chances appear slim at best, especially given Fainga’anuku’s form, potential, and the fact he is already well-versed at playing in the midfield, unlike Savea.

With defences on the ascendancy in Test rugby, Fainga’anuku, who weighs 110kg, is a point of difference to Foster’s other backline options – either as a battering ram, decoy or offloading threat.

Leicester Fainga'anuku presents a power midfield or wing option that's becoming increasingly important in modern Tests. (Source: Photosport)

At just 22 – still young for a prop – Newell is looming as the prop the All Blacks selectors have been wanting for years. He’s not only a strong scrummager relative to his age, he has also displayed the handling skills and foot work now required for international front rowers but lacking recently among New Zealand’s stocks.

"Look, he's a big man, good feet, explosive, loves scrummaging and to do what he is doing at his age is pretty special,” Crusaders coach Scott Robertson said about North Canterbury-born Newell recently.

“Tighthead props normally take four years to build themselves into something like him, and from 18 to 22 he's done that. Normally, it’s 26, 27, 28 when you see the best of them. It’s all ahead of him, he's a good pro, and a good local boy that’s done real good.”

Newell also broke the Crusaders’ squat record in pre-season this year – lifting 270kg.

Fletcher Newell is the all-round prop the All Blacks selectors have been wanting for years. (Source: Photosport)

The form of Will Jordan and Jordie Barrett suggests they will start the first Test against Ireland but their positions remain a point of intrigue given Barrett, the starting fullback last year, has been one of New Zealand’s most consistent No.12s this season. Jordan, one of the best fullbacks this year, may find himself on the right wing for the All Blacks due to the different demands of the Test game.

Foster has given no indication that Barrett will be considered in the All Blacks midfield in the short term, but either way, the Hurricanes player has become a key player for Foster and his long-range kicking prowess has become imperative.

The Chiefs’ Quinn Tupaea has claims on the No.12 jersey following Anton Lienert-Brown’s long-term shoulder injury, as does Crusader Jack Goodhue if his return from a knee injury continues as planned. Rieko Ioane’s form for the Blues after being one of the few to impress on last year’s northern tour, suggests he has earned the right to wear the No.13 jersey.

Patrick Tuipulotu’s Japan sabbatical means Chiefs’ lock Josh Lord, 21, will play an important back-up role in July.

After the Ireland series, the All Blacks play back-to-back tests in South Africa before returning Down Under to play Australia and Argentina for the remainder of the Rugby Championship. Foster's men will face Wales, Scotland and England on their November tour.

Given the All Blacks' struggles against the Springboks, Ireland and France last year - particularly around creating and using space on attack - changes among the playing personnel, after the addition to the coaching line-up of Andrew Strawbridge and Mike Cron, appear necessary.

Perofeta, Fainga'anuku and Newell appear set to be beneficiaries, but, as the All Blacks continue to hunt for speed and power, halfback TJ Perenara, 30, may feel the squeeze, along with props Angus Ta’avao, Tyrel Lomax and Karl Tu’inukuafe.

Potential All Blacks squad of 35 for July tests:

Props: Ethan de Groot, Joe Moody, Ofa Tuungafasi, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Nepo Laulala.

Hookers: Codie Taylor, Dane Coles/Asafo Aumua, Samisoni Taukei’aho.

Locks: Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett, Josh Lord.

Loose forwards: Akira Ioane, Hoskins Sototu, Ardie Savea, Sam Cane ©, Dalton Papalii, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson.

Halfbacks: Aaron Smith, Brad Weber, Finlay Christie.

First-fives: Beauden Barrett, Richie Mo’unga, Stephen Perofeta.

Midfielders: Jack Goodhue, Rieko Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, David Havili.

Outside backs: Will Jordan, Jordie Barrett, Sevu Reece, Caleb Clarke, Leicester Fanga’anuku.