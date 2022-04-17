Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Nelson

Source: 1News

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Nelson on Saturday.

Cyclist at sunset file image.

Cyclist at sunset file image. (Source: istock.com)

The incident occurred on Main Road, near Louisson Avenue, in Stoke just after 3pm, police said.

The cyclist suffered moderate injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance following the crash.

Police say the cyclist had been riding north along Main Road Stoke from Songer Street prior to the incident.

Officers are now looking to identify a woman driving a white van with two child passengers.

"This van was not involved in the crash, but we believe the driver may be able to provide us with a witness statement," police said.

Anyone who can assist police has been urged to contact police via 105, quoting event number P050267921.

New ZealandNelsonCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

Opinion: 'Robbed' Highlanders may have right to be angry

2

Gang members in Auckland issued with infringement notices

3

Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

4

5933 Covid-19 community cases, 10 deaths to report on Sunday

5

Milk tanker driver dies after crash in Canterbury

Latest Stories

Mum relieved kids stuck behind Taranaki police cordon let out

Welcome home party ruined as Phoenix are over-run by Mariners

Opinion: 'Robbed' Highlanders may have right to be angry

Liverpool reach FA Cup final after City keeper’s howler

Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Nelson

Related Stories

Man sought in relation to aggravated robbery near Kaitaia

Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

Float plane sinks in estuary near Nelson, two injured

Man charged with murder of 64-year-old Christchurch woman