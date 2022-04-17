Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Nelson

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist was struck by a vehicle in Nelson on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Main Road, near Louisson Avenue, in Stoke just after 3pm, police said.

The cyclist suffered moderate injuries and was transported to hospital by ambulance following the crash.

Police say the cyclist had been riding north along Main Road Stoke from Songer Street prior to the incident.

Officers are now looking to identify a woman driving a white van with two child passengers.

"This van was not involved in the crash, but we believe the driver may be able to provide us with a witness statement," police said.

Anyone who can assist police has been urged to contact police via 105, quoting event number P050267921.