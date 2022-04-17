Stolen roadworks signs in Cromwell putting drivers 'at risk'

Stolen roadworks signs are putting Central Otago drivers and road workers "at risk", police say.

Road closed sign (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said road signs had been stolen from roadworks in Cromwell in the past few weeks.

"Police and contractors are concerned this is putting road users and road workers at risk."

The signs were taken from Shortcut Road and the SH8B/SH6 detour, and include directional signs and electronic speed-monitoring signs, according to police.

The detours have been in place since early February due to intersection upgrades.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220404/6433.