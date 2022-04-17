Stolen roadworks signs in Cromwell putting drivers 'at risk'

Source: 1News

Stolen roadworks signs are putting Central Otago drivers and road workers "at risk", police say.

Road closed sign (file photo).

Road closed sign (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

In a statement, police said road signs had been stolen from roadworks in Cromwell in the past few weeks.

"Police and contractors are concerned this is putting road users and road workers at risk."

The signs were taken from Shortcut Road and the SH8B/SH6 detour, and include directional signs and electronic speed-monitoring signs, according to police.

The detours have been in place since early February due to intersection upgrades.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220404/6433.

New ZealandDunedin and Otago

Popular Stories

1

Opinion: 'Robbed' Highlanders may have right to be angry

2

Gang members in Auckland issued with infringement notices

3

Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

4

5933 Covid-19 community cases, 10 deaths to report on Sunday

5

Milk tanker driver dies after crash in Canterbury

Latest Stories

Mum relieved kids stuck behind Taranaki police cordon let out

Welcome home party ruined as Phoenix are over-run by Mariners

Opinion: 'Robbed' Highlanders may have right to be angry

Liverpool reach FA Cup final after City keeper’s howler

Witnesses sought after cyclist struck by vehicle in Nelson

Related Stories

One person dead after Dunedin house fire

Police appeal for witnesses to fatal 2-car crash near Queenstown

Person dies following two-car crash near Queenstown

Man fined after child hurt in boat incident on Lake Wakatipu