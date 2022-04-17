Float plane sinks in estuary near Nelson, two injured

Police are working to help recover a small float plane after it sunk in the Waimea Estuary in Māpua, near Nelson, on Sunday morning.

St John and Fire and Emergency NZ said two people onboard had minor injuries when they were brought to shore.

They were transported to Nelson Hospital by ambulance, according to St John.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 10.40am, FENZ said.

Police, FENZ, St John's and the Coast Guard responded to the float plane's sinking. The Civil Aviation Authority has also been notified of the incident.

More to come.

