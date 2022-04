A milk tank driver has died following a crash near Morven in Canterbury's Waimate District on Saturday morning.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. (Source: istock.com)

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Old Ferry Road just after 8am.

Police say a helicopter was also deployed, but the driver died at the scene.

“The Serious Crash Unit was advised and the circumstances of the crash are under investigation," police said.

It brings the Easter holiday road toll to three.