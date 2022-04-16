Concerns for man missing from Waikato home since Friday

Police are seeking the public's help locating a man missing from his home in the Waikato since Friday.

Reece Cameron. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Reece Cameron, 27, was last seen at his home on Old Taupiri Road, in Ngāruawāhia, around 4.30pm, police said.

He was last seen wearing an orange singlet, black tennis shorts and black shoes, carrying a small dark backpack and a blanket.

Police say there are concerns for Cameron's welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or have any information on his whereabouts has been urged to call 111, quoting file number 220416/5496.