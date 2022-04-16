Concerns for man missing from Waikato home since Friday

Source: 1News

Police are seeking the public's help locating a man missing from his home in the Waikato since Friday.

Reece Cameron.

Reece Cameron. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Reece Cameron, 27, was last seen at his home on Old Taupiri Road, in Ngāruawāhia, around 4.30pm, police said.

He was last seen wearing an orange singlet, black tennis shorts and black shoes, carrying a small dark backpack and a blanket.

Police say there are concerns for Cameron's welfare.

Anyone who has seen him or have any information on his whereabouts has been urged to call 111, quoting file number 220416/5496.

New ZealandHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

5933 Covid-19 community cases, 10 deaths to report on Sunday

2

Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

3

Milk tanker driver dies after crash in Canterbury

4

Gang members in Auckland issued with infringement notices

5

ARISE head pastor steps down after claims of mistreating interns

Latest Stories

Man sought in relation to aggravated robbery near Kaitaia

5933 Covid-19 community cases, 10 deaths to report on Sunday

Road closed after man fatally shot by police in New Plymouth

New Zealand sevens team survive Samoa scare in Vancouver

Float plane sinks in estuary near Nelson, two injured

Related Stories

Man in serious condition after paragliding incident in Waikato

Waikato farmer gets home detention for environmental crimes

Whangamatā community devastated after 'tame' eels killed

Cambridge residents kick up a stink about riverside poo problem