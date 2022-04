One person has died following a two-car crash near Queenstown on Friday evening.

A car crumpled following a two-car crash in Jack's Point, near Queenstown. (Source: 1News)

Police were called to the scene on Kingston Road, in Jack's Point, around 6.10pm, police said.

A second person has been critically injured following the crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police at the scene of a fatal two-car crash near Queenstown. (Source: 1News)

Emergency services remain at the scene and traffic management is in place.

It brings the Easter holiday road toll, which began at 4pm on Thursday, to two.