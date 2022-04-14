Watch: Louisa Wall farewelled from Parliament with waiata and haka

Source: 1News

Labour MP Louisa Wall has been farewelled from Parliament with a beautiful waiata and rousing haka.

Wall is retiring from politics after a 14-year career in Parliament. She was first elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP and she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020.

Her decision to retire stemmed from events during the 2020 election, where she claimed the party pushed her out of standing in the electorate.

On Thursday afternoon, Wall delivered her valedictory speech, taking aim at the Labour Party President and council over her removal as the Labour candidate for Manuwera.

She said she was devastated and that "voting rights were removed to ensure a central party vote would prevail".

Wall's family and friends were in the gallery and farewelled her with a waiata and haka upon the completion of her speech.

New ZealandPolitics

Popular Stories

1

NZ mega church accused of mistreatment towards interns and volunteers

2

Covid-19: WHO monitoring new Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5

3

Lotto: Lucky Auckland store sells $1M winner weeks after it sold $28M jackpot

4

Air NZ drops Covid vaccination pass, negative test rules

5

Police recover $40K of electronics stolen from Auckland schools

Latest Stories

Police urge caution as Easter traffic builds

Orchestra plays piece composed by 12-year-old before his death

Black Sticks sides to play Aussie counterparts in May series

Police recover $40K of electronics stolen from Auckland schools

Felix retiring after becoming most decorated US track athlete

Related Stories

Divorce, liquor, parental leave - 3 MPs hoping to change the law

Louisa Wall comes out swinging in final speech at Parliament

Domestic violence divorce law change gets cross-party support

Full video: Louisa Wall slams Labour Party president in valedictory