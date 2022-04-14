Watch: Louisa Wall farewelled from Parliament with waiata and haka

Labour MP Louisa Wall has been farewelled from Parliament with a beautiful waiata and rousing haka.

Wall is retiring from politics after a 14-year career in Parliament. She was first elected in 2008 as a Labour List MP and she also held the seat of Manurewa from 2011 to 2020.

Her decision to retire stemmed from events during the 2020 election, where she claimed the party pushed her out of standing in the electorate.

On Thursday afternoon, Wall delivered her valedictory speech, taking aim at the Labour Party President and council over her removal as the Labour candidate for Manuwera.

She said she was devastated and that "voting rights were removed to ensure a central party vote would prevail".

Wall's family and friends were in the gallery and farewelled her with a waiata and haka upon the completion of her speech.