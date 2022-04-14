Sadowski-Synnott takes heavy fall in Natural Selection Tour

Source: 1News

Kiwi snowboarding star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has missed out on a place in the final of the Natural Selection Tour for the first time after taking a tumble in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Sadowski-Synnott finished third in the final leg of the 2022 tour which pits 12 of the best snowboarders in the world in an all-mountain freeride snowboard competition.

The Wānaka product had previously won the first event in Baldface, British Columbia earlier this year before qualifying for Wednesday's semi-final in Alaska against American boarder Hana Beaman.

Sadowski-Synnott carved out a narrow lead after the first leg of their two-run combined semi-final, outscoring Beaman 78.0 to 76.0.

However, the American upped the pressure with her second run, laying down an 83.0.

Sadowski-Synnott looked up to the challenge though, starting her second run with spectacular form before two mistakes - one of which resulted in a heavy tumble - eventually cost her a spot in the final.

The Kiwi's second run was scored a 60.0, allowing Beaman to go on to the final where she won against Marion Haerty.

America's Elena Hight was crowned the overall winner of the 2022 tour.

Sport

Popular Stories

1

Teacher named students and ridiculed their work on podcast

2

Covid-19: WHO monitoring new Omicron sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5

3

Air NZ drops Covid vaccination pass, negative test rules

4

Lydia Ko starts strong in Lotte Championship title defence

5

Second Russian warship told to 'go f*** yourself' badly damaged

Latest Stories

Domestic violence divorce law change gets cross-party support

Live stream: Louisa Wall delivers valedictory speech to 'put things on record'

Brad Thorn tied up in growing Wallabies coaching furore

Lotto: Lucky Auckland store sells $1M winner weeks after it sold $28M jackpot

Nursing union not putting pay equity settlement to members - Little

Related Stories

Giants assistant becomes MLB's first on field female coach

Tuke, Burling launch racing team with focus on women's sailing

Victoria named as host for 2026 Commonwealth Games

NFL reporter slammed for tweet after death of Steelers QB Haskins