Sadowski-Synnott takes heavy fall in Natural Selection Tour

Kiwi snowboarding star Zoi Sadowski-Synnott has missed out on a place in the final of the Natural Selection Tour for the first time after taking a tumble in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

Sadowski-Synnott finished third in the final leg of the 2022 tour which pits 12 of the best snowboarders in the world in an all-mountain freeride snowboard competition.

The Wānaka product had previously won the first event in Baldface, British Columbia earlier this year before qualifying for Wednesday's semi-final in Alaska against American boarder Hana Beaman.

Sadowski-Synnott carved out a narrow lead after the first leg of their two-run combined semi-final, outscoring Beaman 78.0 to 76.0.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the American upped the pressure with her second run, laying down an 83.0.

Sadowski-Synnott looked up to the challenge though, starting her second run with spectacular form before two mistakes - one of which resulted in a heavy tumble - eventually cost her a spot in the final.

The Kiwi's second run was scored a 60.0, allowing Beaman to go on to the final where she won against Marion Haerty.

America's Elena Hight was crowned the overall winner of the 2022 tour.