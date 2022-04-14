Orchestra plays piece composed by 12-year-old before his death

Members of the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra played a new piece this week.

Bringing to life the work of 12-year-old Australian Kyan Pennell who tragically died in a farm accident earlier this year.

Following his death Kyan’s mum Amanda Brierley found a classical composition the self-taught musician had written.

“He talked about wanting to get the notes that he had in his head on to paper but I didn't realise that at the same time he must have been learning how to read music and how to write music as well,” said Brierley.

Wanting to hear the piece she put a call out to orchestra’s across Australia who brought it to life.

She said: “We were able to play that at his funeral which was incredible which in essence he had created his own funeral song but played by other people.”

A group from the Christchurch Symphony Orchestra this week honoured Kyan too.

Putting on a special performance at the Christchurch town hall for his Canterbury based family.

David Pennell, Kyan’s grandfather said he was quite emotional after hearing the music.

“I’m a bit numb, I’m just astonished at how it's expanding around the world really," he said.

It was also emotional for members of the symphony orchestra playing the piece.

Arna Morton, principal second violin described it as an incredibly special experience.

“I think music has this amazing ability to help people process emotions through really hard times so it was I always feel a great privilege to be a part of that experience for people,” she said.

The family’s hopeful the piece continues to be played, with people encouraged to upload their version with the hashtag #playforkyan.

“What a legacy and that’s what we’re celebrating not the fact that he’s died," his grandfather said,.

Kyan’s music living on long after his last note.