MP Louisa Wall to 'put things on record' in valedictory speech

Departing MP Louisa Wall says she will be using her final speech in Parliament to "put some things on the record", days after revealing she felt unwelcome in the Labour Party and was told she'd never be a minister.

Wall told Breakfast her valedictory speech on Thursday afternoon would be "one of clarity".

"I will take the opportunity to put some things on record that I think need to be known."

She also said she would be thanking people who worked alongside her as she shepherded a number of significant law changes through Parliament, including marriage equality and 'safe zones' around abortion clinics.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The fact I had the privilege of being able to impact and drive through law reform with colleagues here in Parliament, I wouldn't change anything for the world."

Breakfast's Jenny-May Clarkson asked Wall why she wasn't leaving politics quietly. In Wall's interview with Q+A's Jack Tame, she said Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had told her directly that she’d "never" be a Minister under her leadership.

"I think I speak to an honesty and transparency in everything I do… I am always happy to answer the questions, always," Wall told Clarkson.

"I think I have a responsibility to share the realities of politics and I am happy to do that. So, I will always use my waha (voice) in a way that I believe is about enhancing democracy and enabling people to understand the purpose of this place."

She added, alluding to tensions around the candidate selection process in Manurewa for the 2020 election: "Obviously, I'm not going to take away from my disappointment in not continuing on and being the MP for Manurewa."

Despite never becoming a minister, Wall said she was "satisfied" with her contribution to Parliament.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said she didn't think that she could have made more of a difference if she toed the party line.

"I think I've done what my atua put me in here to do, which is to be a spokesperson for those communities that have historically been marginalised as minorities haven't had the political will for some of our issues to be addressed."

During her interview with Breakfast on Monday, Ardern was keen to keep the focus away from speculation around her relationship with Wall.

"I don't want to detract from the 14 years of service that Louisa has given... she's had a number of really significant bills, I'm proud to have supported all of them, they will leave a legacy," Ardern said.

"That's what I would like to focus on at this point in her career as well as the challenge next role she's taken on which I think will be a benefit to all of us."

After Wall announced her resignation in March, Ardern said the MP had been treated fairly and would continue to have the support of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

"There will be members of Parliament across their careers who would have hoped to have taken on different roles in their time," she said at the time.

"What Louisa has demonstrated is that has not meant that she hasn't been able to achieve a significant amount. She has."

Ardern won't be in Parliament during Wall's speech. She said she had travel plans and noted party leaders often didn't attend Parliament on Thursdays.

Wall is expected to deliver her valedictory speech at about 5.45pm on Thursday.