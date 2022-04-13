Tim Southee wins Sir Richard Hadlee medal at NZC Awards

Tim Southee has claimed the Sir Richard Hadlee medal for the first time as this year’s New Zealand Cricket Awards wrapped up.

Tim Southee celebrates a wicket against India in the Word Test Championship final. (Source: Photosport)

Rewatch the third part of the NZ Cricket Awards here.

This year’s NZC Awards were held over a three-day span digitally unlike previous years, with Thursday focusing on Test cricket as well as handing out the awards for the top domestic players and the Bert Sutcliffe Medal.

Southee won the Sir Richard Hadlee medal, NZC’s supreme award, having already won the Winsor Cup on Wednesday for first class Bowling.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 33-year-old took 36 Test wickets at 23.88, including six for 43 against England this season along with five wicket bags against India at Kanpur and against South Africa at Christchurch.

Southee has now taken 338 Test wickets, 23 fewer than Daniel Vettori and 93 short of the record-holder the award is named after, Sir Richard Hadlee.

“Like most cricketers growing up I knew all about the exploits of Sir Richard and it’s certainly pretty humbling to win his award this year," Southee said.

“While the accolades are nice, I think it really just reflects the way we have worked together as a group and played our cricket for a long period of time.

“It’s been great to be a part of this period and being able to win games for our country which is something that’s very special.”

READ MORE: Kerr, Young take ODI honours in day 2 of NZ Cricket Awards

Having already won the Redpath Cup on Wednesday for first-class batting, Devon Conway was named the Test player of the year on Thursday after a brilliant maiden season with the Black Caps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devon Conway celebrates his 200 at Lord's. (Source: Photosport)

Conway started his Test career by scoring 767 runs in his year at an average of 63.91, including a historic Test double-century at Lord’s on debut.

Domestically, Northern Braves spinning all-rounder Nensi Patel won the women’s domestic player of the year while Central Stags batsman Tom Bruce and Auckland Aces captain Robbie O’Donnell shared the men’s award.

READ MORE: Boult, Devine lead first day of NZC Awards with T20 honours

Patel was crowned after an impressive year in both the Super Smash and Hallyburton Johnstone Shield competitions, taking a combined 29 wickets including a season-best 18 at 17.83 in the one-day format.

Nensi Patel. (Source: Photosport)

Bruce and O’Donnell shared the men’s domestic player of the year award after both had strong seasons with the bat.

ADVERTISEMENT

O’Donnell led Auckland to the Plunket Shield title, scoring 502 runs at 83.67 while also winning the Ford Trophy with the Aces after contributing 283 runs at 40.43.

Bruce meanwhile scored 858 Plunket Shield runs at 143, including back-to-back double-centuries, becoming the first New Zealander to score more than 500 first-class runs without being dismissed in the process.

Tom Bruce in action for the Central Stags. (Source: Photosport)

Former White Fern wins Bert Sutcliffe Medal for contributions to cricket

Former New Zealand Test representative Penny Kinsella took home the other major award of the day, winning the Bert Sutcliffe Medal for her contributions to cricket.

Kinsella has taken on many voluntary roles in cricket since retiring as a player, including managing teams, coaching provincial, New Zealand A and South Island teams and squads. She has also completed three stints as a White Ferns selector.

Kinsella was also actively involved in the amalgamation of the New Zealand Women’s Cricket Council and the New Zealand [Men’s] Cricket Council in the early 1990s and, more recently, was part of the project team compiling the history of women’s cricket in New Zealand.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also helps Cricket Wellington as a selector and coach for age grade squads from time to time.

“The things I do – I do because I want to do it for people. I want to recognise and keep people from the past involved so they can continue to be proud of what they’ve done in the game," Kinsella said.

“We need to take the flow from this recent Women’s Cricket World Cup and really build on it because the women’s game is on the rise.”

Ajaz Patel joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble as the only bowlers to take all 10 wickets in a Test innings. (Source: Photosport)

The final day also saw moments of excellence from the past year recognised - including Ajaz Patel’s rare feat of claiming all 10 wickets in a Test innings against India, Kane Williamson and Kyle Jamieson’s selection in the ICC Test Team of 2021 and Daryl Mitchell’s ICC Spirt of Cricket award.

2022 NZC Awards – day 3

Sir Richard Hadlee Medal: Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

ADVERTISEMENT

Bert Sutcliffe Medal for Outstanding Services to Cricket: Penny Kinsella

International Test Player of the Year: Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)

Women’s Domestic Player of the Year: Nensi Patel (Northern Districts)

Men’s Domestic Player of the Year: Tom Bruce (Central Stags) and Robbie O’Donnell (Auckland Aces)

2022 NZC Awards – day 2

International Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Melie Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

International Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Will Young (Central Stags)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Redpath Cup for first-class batting: Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)

The Ruth Martin Cup for women’s domestic batting: Suzie Bates (Otago Sparks)

The Winsor Cup for first-class bowling: Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

The Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling: Eden Carson (Otago Sparks)

New Zealand Umpire of the Year: Chris Gaffaney

2022 NZC Awards – day 1

International Women’s T20 Player of the Year: Sophie Devine (Wellington Blaze)

ADVERTISEMENT

International Men’s T20 Player of the Year: Trent Boult (Northern Brave)

Women’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Melie Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Men’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds)

Fan Moment of the Summer: Ross Taylor’s final wicket in his last Test