Kerr, Young take ODI honours in second day of NZ Cricket Awards

Amelia Kerr and Will Young have taken home the major ODI awards with Suzie Bates, Tim Southee and Devon Conway also recognised on the second day of the New Zealand Cricket Awards.

Melie Kerr batting against India. (Source: Photosport)

Rewatch the second part of the NZ Cricket Awards here.

This year’s NZC Awards are being held over a three-day span digitally unlike previous years, with Wednesday focusing on the longer white ball format as well as handing out the four main domestic trophies.

Young and Kerr were named the ODI players of the year for the Black Caps and White Ferns on Wednesday after contrasting seasons in the format.

The White Ferns allrounder played 12 ODIs this season, seven of which were in the ICC Women’s World Cup, where she scored 554 runs at 61.55 [including an unbeaten 119 against India] while also taking 16 wickets.

Young only managed three ODI appearances though due to the Black Caps’ season being affected by Covid-related postponements and cancellations.

Will Young scored a century to help the Black Caps to victory. (Source: Photosport)

As such, the three-match series against the Netherlands was the only ODIs to draw from for this year’s award where Young was named Player of the Series after scoring 103 not out and 120.

“It’s obviously a bit strange to have only played three one-dayers this season and then to win an award like this, but you’ve got to take the opportunities as they come," Young said after being told he was the ODI Player of the Year.

Wednesday’s award was Kerr’s second so far this year after she also picked up the women’s Super Smash Player of the Year on Tuesday after an incredible season with the Wellington Blaze.

In the domestic trophies for batting and bowling excellence, Otago swept the women’s category with White Fern Suzie Bates winning the Ruth Martin Cup for batting and Eden Carson taking home the Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s bowling.

Suzie Bates brought up 5000 ODI runs. (Source: Photosport)

After scoring 504 runs, Bates was the highest scorer across both the women’s and men’s Super Smash competitions.

“For me it was just simplifying it,” Bates said as she reflected on her domestic summer with the bat.

“I went back to what I’m good at which is hitting straight and not trying to add anything to my game."

Conway won the the Redpath Cup for first class batting excellence after an incredible maiden Test season where he scored 767 runs at 63.91 including a Test double-century at Lord’s on debut.

Devon Conway celebrates his 200 at Lord's. (Source: Photosport)

Southee won the Winsor Cup for first-class bowling after taking 36 Test wickets at 23.88. Southee took six for 43 against England this season along with five wicket bags against India at Kanpur and against South Africa at Christchurch.

The other award handed out Wednesday was the Umpire of the Year which went to Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand’s sole representative on the ICC Elite Umpires Panel.

The awards conclude Thursday with the naming of the Domestic Players of the Year, the Test Player of the Year, the new recipient of the Bert Sutcliffe Medal, and the supreme award - the winner of the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal.

NZC Awards – day 2

International Women’s ODI Player of the Year: Amelia Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

International Men’s ODI Player of the Year: Will Young (Central Stags)

The Redpath Cup for first-class batting: Devon Conway (Wellington Firebirds)

The Ruth Martin Cup for women’s domestic batting: Suzie Bates (Otago Sparks)

The Winsor Cup for first-class bowling: Tim Southee (Northern Districts)

The Phyl Blackler Cup for women’s domestic bowling: Eden Carson (Otago Sparks)

New Zealand Umpire of the Year: Chris Gaffaney

NZC Awards – day 1

International Women’s T20 Player of the Year: Sophie Devine (Wellington Blaze)

International Men’s T20 Player of the Year: Trent Boult (Northern Brave)

Women’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Amelia Kerr (Wellington Blaze)

Men’s Super Smash Player of the Year: Michael Bracewell (Wellington Firebirds)

Fan Moment of the Summer: Ross Taylor’s final wicket in his last Test