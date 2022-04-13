Firearms, drugs and cash seized from Northland gang members

Police said drugs and firearms have been seized in the Far North after a search warrant targeting associates of the Tribesman Motorcycle Gang.

A police car (file).

Detective Christian Fouhy said: “The search warrants, executed as part of an area organised crime investigation, saw the Far North Organised Crime Unit target the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis at four Kaikohe properties.”

He said “two firearms, five shotgun shells, $10,000 cash and a large quantity of both methamphetamine and cannabis was located and seized across all four addresses.”

It comes after Northland police recovered more than $200,000-worth of stolen property, guns and drugs during a bust at a Whangārei property on Tuesday.

Police said four men are before the Kaikohe District Court and have been remanded in custody.

The men are facing a raft of charges including offers to supply methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearms and ammunition.

Police said it will "continue to recover unlawful firearms and prevent firearms-related violence by criminal gangs and organised crime groups, as part of the nationwide Operation Tauwhiro."