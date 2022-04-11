$200K of stolen property, guns, drugs found in Whangārei bust

Northland police have recovered more than $200,000-worth of stolen property, guns and drugs during a bust at a Whangārei property.

Firearms recovered during police search of Whangārei property. (Supplied: New Zealand Police)

The items recovered included methamphetamine, five shotguns, two rifles, a stolen Mercedes Benz sedan, a stolen Hino flat deck commercial truck, a stolen excavator and two stolen jet skis.

A 45-year-old man, who police say has gang associations, is now facing a raft of charges.

These include possession of methamphetamine for supply, possession of cannabis for supply, unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of ammunition and multiple charges of receiving property.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has been appearing in the Whangārei District Court.

Stolen property recovered during a search of a Whangārei property. (Supplied: New Zealand Police)

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they cannot rule out further charges being laid.

This is the second search warrant conducted by the Whangārei Organised Crime Unit recently in relation to Operation Tauwhiro - a nationwide crackdown on guns held by gangs and organised crime, which was launched in February 2021.

Late last month two firearms, a stolen vehicle and a drug lab were discovered at an address on State Highway 14, near Whangārei.

A 58-year-old man has appeared before the court charged with unlawful possession of firearms and receiving property.

“We want to disrupt organised crime groups and the harm their actions cause to our communities,” says Acting Detective Inspector Kevan Verry.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The social impact cannot be underestimated, and police will continue to take a zero-tolerance approach.”