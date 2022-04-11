Ian Roberts slams NRL over Warriors gay slur delay

Ian Roberts, pro rugby league's first openly gay player, says the NRL, the Warriors and North Queensland look too long to speak up over Marcelo Montoya's use of a gay slur.

Marcelo Montoya. (Source: Photosport)

Warriors player Montoya was heard making a vile slur towards a North Queensland rival during his side's win on Friday.

After the comment was discussed by people on social media, Montoya was referred to the judiciary. A hearing will take place tonight.

The contrary conduct charge was announced on Sunday, nearly 48 hours after the incident. It took over a day for the clubs to comment.

The Warriors and Montoya apologised in a statement issued Sunday.

“Marcelo accepts responsibility and knows there’s no place for such behaviour both in the game and in society generally,” chief executive Cameron George said.

Roberts says unlike football's A-League, who moved swiftly after openly gay Adelaide player Josh Cavallo was abused by fans, league officials took too long to speak up.

“I’m obviously disappointed about the incident, it’s saddening, I understand things are said in the heat of the moment, but there needed to be a quicker response from the clubs and the NRL,” Roberts told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“To leave it for two days ... what was said was very audible over the telecast.

“I don’t care if someone calls me ‘f----t’ but I’ve said it so many times, there are people out in the suburbs and regional areas who are really struggling with their sexual identity, and those comments have consequences.

“What the soccer did with Josh Cavallo at the start of the year, the crowd attacked Josh with homophobic slurs, but they came out the next day and said they would not tolerate such behaviour.

“By doing so they embraced the LGBTIQA+ community. That’s what disappointed me with the league. Had they made statements straight away, that to me is embracing inclusion."

“I work with the NRL, we do an inclusion program, and they’re great, but it’s times like this when things play out ... sport has the power to bridge gaps in society.”

Cowboys CEO Jeff Reibel also hit out at the comment in a statement on Monday.

"There is absolutely no place for hurtful or divisive language in our game."