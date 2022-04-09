Warriors to assist NRL investigation into alleged homophobic slur

The Warriors' win over the Cowboys on Friday has been marred by allegations of a homophobic slur being used by one of the Kiwi club's players.

Warriors players celebrate a win over the Cowboys. (Source: Photosport)

The Warriors took down North Queensland in Redcliffe in golden point thanks to a Shaun Johnson field goal to give them their third-straight win.

Shortly after the game, allegations surfaced of a homophobic slur being used by one of the Warriors. The alleged slur was picked up on broadcast microphones.

The incident happened during the 60th minute of the tight contest after Warriors wing Marcelo Montoya was penalised for a high shot on Cowboys centre Peta Hiku.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the stoppage in play, Feldt was on the ground having also been tackled moments prior with someone, allegedly a Warrior, addressing Feldt by name and telling him to get off the ground, before the slur was used.

The NRL has since launched an investigation into the matter with Warriors CEO Cameron George telling 1News in a statement the club would assist.

“From our club's perspective, we certainly don't condone any commentary of that nature,” George said.

“Absolutely not.

“The club will work with the NRL to try and clear the matter up.”

The NRL can charge players with contrary conduct if they can prove someone has used a slur in a match with fines starting at NZ$1090 if an early plea is entered and it is the player's first offence.

Grade two charges and higher carry suspensions.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the worst bans for such an incident took place in 2014 when Eels star Mitchell Moses copped a two-game suspension for using a homophobic slur against Canberra lock Luke Bateman while playing in an under-20s Origin match.