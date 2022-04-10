Warriors apologise for Montoya's homophobic slur

Warriors boss Cameron George and winger Marcelo Montoya have apologised for an on-field comment made in Friday night’s fifth-round NRL match against North Queensland in Redcliffe.

Marcelo Montoya. (Source: Photosport)

Montoya was on Sunday charged with a contrary conduct offence for a comment he made following a tackle on Cowboys winger Kyle Feldt.

The incident happened during the 60th minute of the Warriors' golden point victory after Montoya was penalised for a high shot on Cowboys centre Peta Hiku.

During the stoppage in play, Feldt was on the ground having also been tackled moments prior with one of the Warriors using Feldt by name and telling him to get off the ground, before the slur was used.

The matter has been referred directly to the NRL judiciary.

“Both Marcelo and the club are extremely apologetic for the offence this has caused. It was unacceptable,” said George.

“Marcelo accepts responsibility and knows there’s no place for such behaviour both in the game and in society generally.”

George said the Warriors will make a special submission to the judiciary when it considers the charge and penalty this week.