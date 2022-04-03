Man wanted over Auckland shooting found

Source: 1News

A man being sought over a shooting in Auckland last month has been found.

David Tuitupou.

David Tuitupou.

The shooting occurred in a Sandringham carpark at about 10.30pm on March 11, with police launching an investigation dubbed Operation Grizzly.

It left seven people injured, with five of them being hospitalised. All have since been discharged from hospital.

Three people were arrested last month over the incident.

Police were also after 24-year-old David Tuitupou in relation to the incident.

There was a warrant for his arrest for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

A police spokesperson said on Monday Tuitupou had been located.

However, police still want to hear from anyone who knows Tuitupou.

"If you know this person, please get in touch with us," the police spokesperson said.

"Police also urge anyone who was in the area and has information to speak with police."

People can contact police on 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or Operation Grizzly.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

Popular Stories

1

10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

2

Covid-19: New XE variant possibly most transmissible yet - WHO

3

Mixed views on dropping of vaccine pass requirements

4

German man gets 90 Covid-19 shots to sell forged passes

5

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Latest Stories

How distrust and deceit turned Parliament into a battleground

Clarke’s red card clash with Alosio could have been far worse

Album featuring NZ tenor wins Grammy for Best Choral Performance

10,205 new Covid cases on Monday, 9 deaths in last 3 days

Olivia Rodrigo wins best new artist Grammy, her 2nd award

Related Stories

Man charged with assault linked to Auckland death

Cyclist dies after crash in Auckland's Mt Wellington

Auckland's Aotea Centre transformed after 4-year refurbishment

Taiwanese flag on menu prompts one-star reviews at Auckland cafe