Man wanted over Auckland shooting found

A man being sought over a shooting in Auckland last month has been found.

David Tuitupou.

The shooting occurred in a Sandringham carpark at about 10.30pm on March 11, with police launching an investigation dubbed Operation Grizzly.

It left seven people injured, with five of them being hospitalised. All have since been discharged from hospital.

Three people were arrested last month over the incident.

Police were also after 24-year-old David Tuitupou in relation to the incident.

There was a warrant for his arrest for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

A police spokesperson said on Monday Tuitupou had been located.

However, police still want to hear from anyone who knows Tuitupou.

"If you know this person, please get in touch with us," the police spokesperson said.

"Police also urge anyone who was in the area and has information to speak with police."

People can contact police on 105, quoting file number 220312/6041, or Operation Grizzly.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.