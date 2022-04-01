Police appeal for shooter suspect sightings

Police are appealing for the public’s help locating shooting suspect David Tuitupou.

Police are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating David Tuitupou, 24.

A warrant for the 24-year-old’s arrest has been issued, for wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

Police are have launched an investigation, dubbed Operation Grizzly, into the shooting which took place in Sandringham last month.

Tuitupou is working to evade police. He has ties across Auckland – specifically the Mount Roskill and Bucklands Beach areas.

Sightings of Tuitupou should be reported to police on 111.

Those with further information should contact police on 105 quoting Operation Grizzly. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 111 555.

