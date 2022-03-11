At least 5 injured in reported Auckland shooting

At least five people were injured in a reported shooting in Auckland on Friday night.

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police said they were called to Sandringham Road Extension, near the Wesley Community Centre, at about 10:30pm after reports that multiple shots had been fired.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kathy Bostock said at least five people received injuries that were not life-threatening.

They are now in hospital, she said.

Bostock said police continued to investigate the incident, and that officers would be in the Sandringham area on Saturday.