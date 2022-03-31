3 arrested after Auckland carpark shooting that injured 7

Police have arrested three people in the past two days after a shooting in Auckland earlier this month.

It comes as police continue to investigate a shooting in a Sandringham carpark which happened around 10:30pm on March 11.

Detective senior sergeant Geoff Barber said four search warrants relating to the incident were executed on Thursday.

A 20-year-old man was charged in relation to inciting the action that led to the shooting.

Further charges were also laid against the man relating to another incident. Barber said it was connected to another incident, which involved a firearm, in Mount Roskill at Farrelly Avenue on 20 December 2021.

These charges included aggravated burglary with a firearm and being party to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm with a firearm.

A second 20-year-old has also been arrested after two alleged bail breaches.

Barber said earlier on Thursday police investigating the shooting found an AR-15 assault rifle when they searched a Mount Roskill address on Wednesday morning.

Police also found a shotgun and ammunition, which were being sought over the shooting.

Barber said police arrested a third person - a 27-year-old man - a person living at the address.

He was charged with breaching his bail conditions, and further charges relating to possessing a prohibited firearm, magazine and ammunition.

The shooting on Sandringham Road Extension, near the Wesley Community Centre, left seven people injured. Of that group, five were hospitalised.

All have since been discharged from hospital.