Soldier who told Russian warship 'go f*** yourself' honoured

Source: 1News

The Ukrainian soldier involved in a memorable exchange in the opening days of Russia's invasion has been awarded a medal for his services.

Ukrainian soldier Roman Hrybov

Ukrainian soldier Roman Hrybov (Source: Supplied)

Roman Hrybov was one of 13 guards on Snake Island, near Odesa, when it was attacked from air and sea.

An officer on a Russian ship told the guards to lay down their weapons.

Hrybov then replied with a defiant "Russian warship, go f*** yourself".

Snake Island in Ukraine

Snake Island in Ukraine (Source: Supplied)

Initial reports suggested the guards were killed in a bombardment.

It subsequently emerged they had been captured, and recently they were returned as part of a prisoner swap.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said Hrybov was at home in Cherkasy. A video on Twitter shows him receiving an award from local authorities, the Guardian reported.

One of the Russian ships involved was subsequently sunk.

