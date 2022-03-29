Soldier who told Russian warship 'go f*** yourself' honoured

The Ukrainian soldier involved in a memorable exchange in the opening days of Russia's invasion has been awarded a medal for his services.

Ukrainian soldier Roman Hrybov

Roman Hrybov was one of 13 guards on Snake Island, near Odesa, when it was attacked from air and sea.

An officer on a Russian ship told the guards to lay down their weapons.

Hrybov then replied with a defiant "Russian warship, go f*** yourself".

Snake Island in Ukraine

Initial reports suggested the guards were killed in a bombardment.

It subsequently emerged they had been captured, and recently they were returned as part of a prisoner swap.

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence said Hrybov was at home in Cherkasy. A video on Twitter shows him receiving an award from local authorities, the Guardian reported.

One of the Russian ships involved was subsequently sunk.