Russian warship told to 'go f*** itself' sunk - report

A Russian warship involved in a memorable exchange earlier in the invasion of Ukraine has reportedly been sunk.

Snake Island in Ukraine (Source: Supplied)

The Vasily Bykov was hit during a firefight with the Ukrainian navy earlier this week, The Times reports.

Video purporting to be from the Ukrainian ship captured a sailor saying "we f****** hit them".

The second man then says "Russian warship, go f*** yourself".

ADVERTISEMENT

It echoed comments made by a border guard on Snake Island to the Russian warships that threatened it on the first day of the invasion on February 24.

The Ukrainian border guards refused to surrender, prompting the Russians to attack Zmiinyi.

Audio of that exchange went around the world.

"This is a Russian military ship,” the aggressors said. “I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary victims. Otherwise we will open a bomb strike on you.”

“Russian warship, go f*** yourself,” was the reply.

Initial reports were 13 guards were killed, but it was later confirmed they were being held by Russian forces.

A Ukrainian military source told The Times the ship was destroyed. "It is confirmed".

ADVERTISEMENT

The Times says it may have been struck by a missile fired from Ukraine territory by naval forces defending Odessa.